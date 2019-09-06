Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.23 N/A -0.17 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.94 N/A 0.83 18.13

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 28%. Competitively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.