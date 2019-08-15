Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.43 N/A -0.17 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.37 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 11.54% and its average price target is $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.