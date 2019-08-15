Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.43
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.37
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 11.54% and its average price target is $14.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.