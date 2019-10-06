Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Since Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 0.01% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 2 of the 3 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.