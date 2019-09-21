Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.19 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 40.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.