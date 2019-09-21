Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.19
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 40.23%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
