Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.11
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 30.57% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.