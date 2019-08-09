Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.11 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 30.57% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.