Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.25
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 23.63% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.