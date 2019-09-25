Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.25 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 23.63% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.