Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.25
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
