Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.25 N/A -0.17 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.89 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.