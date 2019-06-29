Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.67 N/A -0.17 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Noah Holdings Limited has a consensus price target of $52, with potential upside of 22.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Noah Holdings Limited has 84.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.