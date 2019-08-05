Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.06
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 19.79% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
