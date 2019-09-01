Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.19
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
