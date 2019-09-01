Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.19 N/A -0.17 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.