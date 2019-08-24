Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.32
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.10
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has an average price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.84%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.
