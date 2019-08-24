Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.32 N/A -0.17 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.10 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has an average price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.