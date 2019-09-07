Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.34 N/A -0.17 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust