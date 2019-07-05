Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

We are comparing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.53 N/A -0.17 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.96 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.