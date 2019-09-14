Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|15.71
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.16
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 36.07% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.