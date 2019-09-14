Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.71 N/A 0.61 19.84 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.16 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 36.07% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.