Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.93 N/A 0.61 19.84 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.93 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.