Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.00
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 14.54% respectively. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.25%
|2.38%
|6.73%
|7.4%
|6.92%
|9.55%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.