Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 14.54% respectively. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.