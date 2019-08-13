Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.14 N/A 0.61 19.84 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.32 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.