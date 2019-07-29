Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.16 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Legg Mason Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Legg Mason Inc. is $29, which is potential -25.41% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.