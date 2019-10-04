Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.61 19.84 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.