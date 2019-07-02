Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Since Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.72 N/A -0.28 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.40 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 51.85% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.