Reviewing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)’s results

Since Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.96 N/A 0.61 19.84 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.99 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.