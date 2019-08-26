Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
