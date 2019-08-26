Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.