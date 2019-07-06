Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
