Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.