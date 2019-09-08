Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.53 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 13.64% and its consensus price target is $13.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Competitively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.