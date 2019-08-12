Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.