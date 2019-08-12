Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
