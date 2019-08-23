Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.05
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 1.87%. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
