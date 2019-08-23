Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 1.87%. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.