Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 29 2.79 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 92.9% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.