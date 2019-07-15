Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.32
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
