Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.32 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.