Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.53 N/A 0.99 13.01

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.