Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.53
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
