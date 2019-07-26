Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.