Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-0.65%
|1.99%
|1.32%
|-3.46%
|10.83%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
