Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.79
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 5.99%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
