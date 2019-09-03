Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.79 N/A 1.98 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 5.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.