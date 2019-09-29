Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

We are comparing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.