Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

We are comparing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
