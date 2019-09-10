Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|19.02
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 14.54% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders are 1.36%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
