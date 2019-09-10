Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.02 N/A 0.62 20.78 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 14.54% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders are 1.36%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.