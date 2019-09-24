Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|18.61
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.76
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.
