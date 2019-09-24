Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.61 N/A 0.62 20.78 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.76 N/A 1.31 12.40

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.