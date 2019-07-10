Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.11 N/A -0.21 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.19 N/A 2.03 9.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 82.4% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders are 1.36%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.