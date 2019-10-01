Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 Eaton Vance Corp. 43 24.69 103.77M 3.34 13.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 241,550,279.33% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average target price and a 2.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 74.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.