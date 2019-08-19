Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.11 N/A 0.62 20.78 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.54 N/A 0.66 16.94

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.