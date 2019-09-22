Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.55 N/A 0.62 20.78 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 49.8%. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats CM Finance Inc.