Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|18.55
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 49.8%. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats CM Finance Inc.
