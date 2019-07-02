Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.08 N/A -0.21 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 13 14.41 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.