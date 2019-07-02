Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.08
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|13
|14.41
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
