Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.55 N/A 0.62 20.78 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.55 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.