Reviewing Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 Athene Holding Ltd. 40 0.42 147.01M 7.59 5.39

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Athene Holding Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 364,517,728.74% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

Athene Holding Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $50.67 consensus target price and a 28.21% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 98.1%. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 10 of the 12 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.