Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
