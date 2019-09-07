Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.