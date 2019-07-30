Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.29
|N/A
|0.40
|31.31
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.23
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 36.07%. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.55%
|0.56%
|1.04%
|2.43%
|-1.48%
|6.12%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
