Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.29 N/A 0.40 31.31 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.06 131.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 36.07%. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.