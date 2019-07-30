Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.33 N/A 0.40 31.31 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.01 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.