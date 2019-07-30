Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.33
|N/A
|0.40
|31.31
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|30.01
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.55%
|0.56%
|1.04%
|2.43%
|-1.48%
|6.12%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.
