Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.31 N/A 0.40 31.31 State Street Corporation 64 1.86 N/A 5.89 10.49

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and State Street Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of State Street Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Competitively State Street Corporation has an average price target of $66.14, with potential upside of 13.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and State Street Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 91.1%. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors State Street Corporation beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.