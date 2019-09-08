Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.24 N/A 0.52 24.05 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is presently more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.