Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.24
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.61
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is presently more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
