Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.33 N/A 0.52 24.05 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.36 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 16.12%. Insiders held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.