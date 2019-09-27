Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)’s results

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.05 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.