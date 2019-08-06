Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s results

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.29 N/A 0.52 24.05 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.08 N/A 1.00 5.46

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is presently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.