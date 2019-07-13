Reviewing Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund N/A 13 31.31 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s peers beat Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 7 of the 6 factors.